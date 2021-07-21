PM Modi to inaugurate 9 UP medical colleges on July 30

UP: PM Modi to inaugurate 9 medical colleges on July 30

The nine medical colleges will be made functional by the July-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on July 30 inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The PM will inaugurate the colleges from Siddharth Nagar district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting on Covid-19, said Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate new medical colleges in nine districts of Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Siddharth Nagar, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

All necessary arrangements for the prime minister's programme should be completed in time, he directed officials, the statement said.

Aimed at providing better health facilities to people of Uttar Pradesh, the nine medical colleges will be made functional by the July-end, the statement said.

