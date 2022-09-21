Punjab Governor cancels special Assembly session

Punjab Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

The Raj Bhavan cited absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 21 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 21:00 ist

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday withdrew his order summoning a special Assembly session on September 22 for the AAP govt to move a confidence motion.

The Raj Bhavan cited absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion.

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached the governor, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government. 

India News
Punjab
Banwarilal Purohit

