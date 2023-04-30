Rajasthan man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Rajasthan man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in MP's Guna

Union government banned this method of divorce and stipulated a jail term of three years and fine for anyone practising instant talaq

PTI
PTI, Guna,
  • Apr 30 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 21:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was booked in Guna in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly giving triple talaq to his estranged wife, a police official said. Triple talaq, also called 'talaq-e-biddat', is a practice by which a man could divorce his wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' three times without citing any reason for this act.

The Supreme Court in 2017 termed triple talaq as violative of Article 14 of the Constitution and the Union government in 2018 brought in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which banned the method and stipulates a jail term of three years and fine for anyone practising instant talaq.

Also Read | Woman gets triple talaq after losing Rs 1.5L in cyber fraud

Jahir Khan, resident of Baran in neighbouring Rajasthan, was booked on the complaint of his 29-year-old wife, who was living in her maternal home since 2019 due to frequent quarrels with her husband, Raghogarh police station in charge Anoop Bhargava.

"She had filed a case for maintenance from her husband in a court here. On Saturday, Khan arrived for a hearing and gave her triple talaq in the presence of her mother and relative," Bhargava said.

India News
Triple Talaq
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh

