3 class 12 students, girl booked for rape, murder

Rajasthan: Three class 12 students, girl booked over gang-rape, killing of female student

Family members of the deceased along with locals held a protest outside the local police station and refused to accept the body

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 13 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Three class 12 students and a girl have been booked in connection with the alleged gang-rape and killing of a female student in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Friday. 

Family members of the deceased along with locals held a protest outside the local police station and refused to accept the body, demanding that the accused be arrested. 

Sub-inspector Mohan Singh the case was registered against the three named accused and a girl based on a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday, he said, adding the case has been registered under IPC sections 376 (d) gang rape and 302 (murder).

The police officer said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was a class 12 student. The three youths were her classmates and live near her house while the girl is said to be her friend, he added.

Singh said that since the father of the deceased lives abroad, the post-mortem will be conducted after he arrives here on Saturday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rape
murder
Rajasthan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 