Reshuffle in MP bureaucracy; IAS officer Shrivastava named recruitment board chairman

In a reshuffle of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, the Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Malay Shrivastava as the new chairman of the Professional Examination Board (PEB), earlier known as Vyapam, official sources said on Friday.

He succeeded senior bureaucrat ICP Keshari who retired from service on Thursday. Keshari was also serving as the vice-chairman of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) at the time of his retirement. Shrivastava will continue to hold the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS) in the public health engineering department, the sources said.

Senior IAS officer S N Mishra has been posted as the vice-chairman of NVDA in place of Keshari. Mishra will continue to hold the charge of ACS (water resources and transport) besides heading NVDA, the sources said. Another senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary (agriculture) Ajit Kesari has been appointed the director general (DG) of the RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration.

Kesari will continue to hold the charge of ACS (agriculture), the sources said. Senior IAS officer and principal secretary (personnel department) Deepti Gaud Mukherjee will be relieved from the additional charge of the DG, RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration, they said. In a separate order, the state government has given the additional charge of the legislative affairs department to ACS (general administration) Vinod Kumar, they said.

Besides senior IAS officer and principal secretary (finance) Manoj Govil has been promoted to the rank of ACS, the sources added.

