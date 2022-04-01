Reshuffle in MP bureaucracy; IAS officer Shrivastava named recruitment board chairman

In a reshuffle of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, the Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Malay Shrivastava as the new chairman of the Professional Examination Board (PEB), earlier known as Vyapam, official sources said on Friday.
He succeeded senior bureaucrat ICP Keshari who retired from service on Thursday. Keshari was also serving as the vice-chairman of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) at the time of his retirement. Shrivastava will continue to hold the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS) in the public health engineering department, the sources said.
Senior IAS officer S N Mishra has been posted as the vice-chairman of NVDA in place of Keshari. Mishra will continue to hold the charge of ACS (water resources and transport) besides heading NVDA, the sources said. Another senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary (agriculture) Ajit Kesari has been appointed the director general (DG) of the RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration.
Kesari will continue to hold the charge of ACS (agriculture), the sources said. Senior IAS officer and principal secretary (personnel department) Deepti Gaud Mukherjee will be relieved from the additional charge of the DG, RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration, they said. In a separate order, the state government has given the additional charge of the legislative affairs department to ACS (general administration) Vinod Kumar, they said.
Besides senior IAS officer and principal secretary (finance) Manoj Govil has been promoted to the rank of ACS, the sources added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee
DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital
Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence
US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms
Heatwave to continue in central India in April
Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol
HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August
Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen