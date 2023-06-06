Retired IPS officer dies by suicide at Lucknow house

"I am losing my strength and health," a retired IPS officer wrote before shooting himself dead with his licensed revolver at his residence in Gomti Nagar area here Tuesday, police said.

"Dinesh Kumar Sharma (73), a 1975-batch IPS officer, shot himself at his house in Vishal Khand. His body was found in his room this morning," a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the room.

"I am committing suicide as I cannot bear anxiety disorder and depression. I am losing my strength and health. No one else is responsible for it," Sharma said in his suicide note.

He shot at his temple from his revolver, which was also found in his room. His body was found in the chair, police said.

Sharma, who retired from the DG rank, was under treatment for depression.

DG, Security, Vinod Kumar Singh said the body was recovered from Sharma's room in the morning.

"He was a good officer and I had family relations with him. He was also a very good cricket player and used to be part of the IPS cricket team." Singh said.

Sharma retired as DG, UP police Housing Corporation in 2010.

Additional Commissioner Commissioner (ACP) Shweta Chaudhary said the room, where Sharma died by suicide, has been sealed and the revolver seized.