Satyendar Jain received massage in Tihar jail, CCTV footage shows

CCTV footage of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, emerged on Saturday, showing the AAP leader getting a massage.

In the footage, shared by ANI, Jain is seen reading some papers while a man massages his legs.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was enjoying luxurious facilities at Tihar jail.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had ordered inquiry into the matter, post which Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, a DANICS official was earlier placed under suspension.

"He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry," read an recent order of the L-G.

As of now, no official has commented on the matter in connection with the video.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was accused of being in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others.

