Video shows Satyendar Jain getting massage in Tihar

Satyendar Jain received massage in Tihar jail, CCTV footage shows

As of now, no official has commented on the matter in connection with the video

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 19 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 11:22 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

CCTV footage of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, emerged on Saturday, showing the AAP leader getting a massage.

In the footage, shared by ANI, Jain is seen reading some papers while a man massages his legs.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was enjoying luxurious facilities at Tihar jail.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had ordered inquiry into the matter, post which Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, a DANICS official was earlier placed under suspension.

"He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry," read an recent order of the L-G.

As of now, no official has commented on the matter in connection with the video.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was accused of being in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satyendar Jain
Tihar jail
CCTV
India News

What's Brewing

The gift of the television

The gift of the television

What are masala films doing at festivals?

What are masala films doing at festivals?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

 