Section 144 imposed near CBI headquarters amid Sisodia's questioning

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 14:02 ist
CBI logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Police has imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations.

It is being done to stop AAP workers from reaching near CBI headquarters where questioning of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is going on in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Also Read | 'We have been put under house arrest by Delhi Police', claim AAP leaders

He reached the CBI headquarters at 11.10 am.

Before joining the probe, Sisodia went to Rajghat along with other party leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj to offer prayers.

Sisodia earlier tweeted that CBI has planned to arrest him but he is not afraid of going to jail.

In reply to Sisodia's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they would be eagerly waiting for his release from jail.

Delhi Police
Manish Sisodia
India News
CBI
Section 144

