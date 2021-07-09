Security situation in J&K totally under control: L-G

Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir totally under control: Manoj Sinha

He also said the security forces have an 'upper hand'

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 09 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 23:05 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the security situation in the union territory was totally under control and nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the valley.

"The security situation is totally under control," Sinha told reporters after visiting Bemina Woolen Mills here.

He also said the security forces have an upper hand and "nobody will be allowed to mess with the security" in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 