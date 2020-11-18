Senior Congress leader AK Antony and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Senior Cong leader AK Antony tests Covid-19 positive

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 17:33 ist
Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony. Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader AK Antony has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in the national capital on Wednesday.

Antony (79) is the latest Congress leader to get infected by the virus infection after Ahmed Patel and Manish Tewari.

"My dad Mr AK Antony and mom Mrs Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Antony's son and Congress social media national co-ordinator Anil K Antony tweeted.

