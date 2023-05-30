Shahbad murderer seen talking to a person before crime

Shahbad Dairy Murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to person minutes before crime

Police officials investigating the case claimed that the killing was pre-planned and the accused, Sahil, was waiting for the girl in the bylane for that very purpose

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 21:15 ist
A nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. Credit: IANS via Twitter

Two days after the horrific killing of the teenage girl in northwest Delhi, CCTV footage has surfaced online in which the accused could be purportedly seen talking to a person just minutes before committing the crime.

Sakshi (16) was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death on Sunday evening allegedly by Sahil in a busy bylane of the Shahbad Dairy area as passers-by looked on in fear and disbelief.

20-year-old who stabbed, bludgeoned Delhi teen to death arrested

According to the police, Sakshi was found to have 34 wounds on her body and her skull was ruptured.

In the fresh CCTV footage, Sahil is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and talking to a person at the corner of the bylane just minutes before the girl was killed horrifically.

The video purportedly showed the man leaving the spot after talking to Sahil who is then seen moving forward.

On Tuesday, Sahil was produced at a Delhi court here and was sent to police remand for two days. He was arrested from Bulandshahr on Monday after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to that location in Uttar Pradesh.

India News
Delhi
Crime

