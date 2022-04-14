Delhi govt's advisory to schools as Covid-19 cases rise

Shut premises if any Covid case is reported: Delhi govt's advisory to schools as infection rise

Among other measures listed in the advisory include wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 22:02 ist
The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that students and staff must wear masks and maintains social distancing to the extent possible. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government has issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital, directing them to temporarily close the entire premises or specific wings if any student or staff test positive for Covid-19.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that students and staff must wear masks and maintains social distancing to the extent possible.

The advisory, dated April 13, came amid reports of a few students testing positive for Covid-19 across the national capital and NCR.

"If any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being," the advisory said.

Among other measures listed in the advisory include wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools, maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

It also advised regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers and creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school.

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Schools

