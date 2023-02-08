Six armed robbers loot bank in Rajasthan's Dholpur, three nabbed after shootout

Three armed robbers were nabbed after an exchange of fire with police, hours after they had robbed a bank at gunpoint in Rajasthan's Dholpur district. Three other members of the gang are still absconding, officials said on Wednesday.

Six masked motorcycle-borne robbers barged into a Punjab National Bank branch in Maraina town and robbed Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint, Dihauli police station SHO Bidaram said.

The robbers fired at the police team giving chase, leading the cops to return fire. While three members of the gang suffered injuries, no police personnel were injured in the exchange.

Rs 1.45 lakh in cash was recovered from the injured trio, who are undergoing treatment in hospital, the police said.

The police are on the lookout for the three absconding robbers.