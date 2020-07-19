Six killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Six killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

PTI
PTI, Kannauj,
  • Jul 19 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 19:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

At least six people were killed and 33 injured when a bus rammed into a stationary car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj district Sunday, an official said.

The bus was carrying around 45 labourers from Bihar's Madhubani district to Delhi, Chhibramau Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gaurav Shukla said.

Both the vehicles overturned and fell off the expressway.

The bus driver, Rajendra (40), a resident of Faridabad, is among the six deceased.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped police rescue the trapped passengers.

"The others deceased of the bus have been identified as Asharfi Nishad (50), Lalbabu (40), Laxmi Shah (42) Chandrika (55) and an unknown person," police said in a statement.

Six persons travelling in the car received injuries and have been admitted to PGI in Saifai.

Nine injured bus passengers have also been admitted to Saifai PGI, while 18 injured persons were hospitalised in Tirwa (Kannauj).

Eighteen passengers were sent to their respective destinations after administering first-aid.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and asked officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Killed
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

 