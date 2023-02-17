South African cheetahs to reach new home in India today

Twelve South African cheetahs began a voyage to India on Friday as part of an intergovernmental agreement to reintroduce the big cats to India.

They will join eight cheetahs from neighbouring Namibia that were released into the Kuno National Park in central India last year.

"The 12 cheetahs... have begun their journey to India," India's environment minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding they were expected to arrive on Saturday.

Also Read | 12 African cheetahs to arrive on February 18, MP's Kuno National Park to be home

The 12 cheetahs arriving from South Africa, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji to restore our ecological balance, have begun their journey to India. Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft will get them home tomorrow. Get ready to welcome them. pic.twitter.com/MRlDejQQlo — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 17, 2023

They were sedated and loaded into crates, and on their way to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where they will be picked up by an Indian military aircraft.

The cheetahs, 7 males and 5 females, are the first of dozens that South Africa has promised India over the next decade.

A subspecies similar but separate to the African cheetah - the fastest land animal on Earth - became extinct on the Indian subcontinent in 1952.