St Stephen's College registration process between July 7-18; Interviews to be conducted online

Delhi University's St Stephen's College will commence its registration process on Tuesday and will conduct online interviews in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the college said on Sunday.

The registration process will commence on July 7 and end on July 18. The students will first have to register on the Delhi University's website to be eligible to apply for admission to St Stephen's College, it said.

The college uploaded its prospectus online on Sunday and gave details of the admission process.

The interview will have three components -- academic, co-curricular and general awareness and sense of values.

Candidates appearing for the interview will have to keep a printout of the interview call letter, and original copies of the certificate of the date of birth (the Secondary School Certificate) and marksheet of the qualifying examination.

Candidates from the Christian category will have to submit a copy of certificate of Baptism/Certificate of Confirmation (valid from at least two years prior to the last date fixed for receipt of application).

If the candidate belongs to a Church which practices Adult Baptism, a Certificate of Dedication of the candidate at childhood is required, the prospectus said.

The Christian candidates will also have to submit a letter of recommendation from the Parish Priest, duly endorsed by the Bishop of the Chruch or a person of equivalent/higher authority, a letter of membership of the candidate in a church and a letter of membership of both of the parents in a church.

"Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, interviews will be conducted online," it said.

Delhi University has six minority colleges -- two Christian and four Sikh -- where seats are reserved.

For admission to Christian minority colleges -- Jesus and Mary College and St. Stephen's College -- candidates have to first fill the university registration form and then fill the respective college form available on the college website with the details already filled in the university form.