Tablighi Jamaat activities: UP Police lodges FIRs against over 100 foreigners for allegedly violating visa rules

  • Apr 02 2020, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 08:20 ist
Police personnel during a search operation for devotees who had attended religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin area, in Prayagraj. PTI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered 23 FIRs against over 100 foreigners who had violated visa rules and participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities in the state, officials said here.

They said over 100 foreigners, who are at present under quarantine, have been booked under the Foreigners Act as they were indulging in religious activities.

They said 236 foreigners were identified in the state and were put under quarantine.

Out of them, police have so far booked over 100 foreigners for violation of visa rules as they were travelling on a tourist visa and indulging in Tablighi Jamaat activities, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Police has also identified 836 Indians who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi during the first week of March and all have been put under quarantine, the officials said.

