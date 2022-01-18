Grenade hurled towards Police Control Room in Srinagar

Terrorists hurl grenade towards Police Control Room in Srinagar

Police has registered a case in this regard

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 18 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 01:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Terrorists Monday hurled a grenade towards the Police Control Room here but there was no damage done in the attack, police said.

"At about 1945hrs, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards PCR Kashmir. However, in this terror incident no one was injured," a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said the area outside PCR Complex, which is located near the Civil Secretariat, has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

"Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
grenade
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid

Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid

Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey

Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

 