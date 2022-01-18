Terrorists hurl grenade towards Police Control Room in Srinagar

Terrorists Monday hurled a grenade towards the Police Control Room here but there was no damage done in the attack, police said.

"At about 1945hrs, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards PCR Kashmir. However, in this terror incident no one was injured," a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said the area outside PCR Complex, which is located near the Civil Secretariat, has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

"Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: