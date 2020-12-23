Three CRPF men injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

A police official said that militants hurled a grenade on 118 Battalion CRPF in Daderhama, Ganderbal resulting in injuries to three CRPF personnel.

He said that the injured CRPF men were shifted to a hospital while the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases in Kashmir in recent months and the latest attack comes just after maiden district development council polls ended in the union territory.

On December 9, six civilians were injured when militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Singhpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Prior to that, a dozen civilians were injured when militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on November 18.