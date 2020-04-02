Two govt doctors booked for being absent from COVID-19 duty in UP

Two government doctors, deputed for COVID-19 duty, have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly not reporting to work in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.
The doctors, Praveen Sharma and Vineet Saini, were booked on Wednesday, they said.
Follow live updates of coronavirus here
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, the action was taken after the doctors were continuously found absent from emergency duty during the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?