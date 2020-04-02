Two govt doctors booked for being absent from COVID-19 duty in UP

UP: 2 govt doctors booked for avoiding COVID-19 duty

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 02 2020, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 17:07 ist
Health workers during a door-to-door survey for COVID 19 symptoms, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Noida, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Two government doctors, deputed for COVID-19 duty, have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly not reporting to work in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.

The doctors, Praveen Sharma and Vineet Saini, were booked on Wednesday, they said.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, the action was taken after the doctors were continuously found absent from emergency duty during the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. 

