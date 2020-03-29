Two in their forties die in Maharashtra due to coronavirus; toll reaches eight

Two COVID-19 positive patients in their forties have died, taking the toll to eight in Maharashtra.

Both the patients, when admitted, had severe respiratory problems. Not taking chances, the Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered X-Ray and Haemogram for anyone reaching the doctor, showing signs of Pneumonia.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The total positive patients in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region crossed 100 and now stands at 107.

The test reports of the two patients, who died on Saturday, were validated on Sunday afternoon. While one of the patients is a 40-year-old woman in Mumbai, another is a 45-year-old man from the Buldhana district of Vidarbha region.

Before these two patients, six others had died - four men and two women. While, five of them were in the age group of 61-70, one of them was 85, a prominent urologist and surgeon.

On Sunday, the total cumulative figure of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra stood at 196, of which 34 have been discharged.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said "While eight days of lockdown have passed, we are in a crucial stage, where if precautions are not taken, problems may compound".

"We are in a crucial time...between Phase-2 and Phase3," Thackeray said, adding: "If anyone shows signs of Pneumonia, doctors must advise X-Ray and Haemogram.

He also said that those who have been asked to be under home quarantine, must not move out. "The big focus now is on target groups and high-risk groups," he said.

Thackeray said "This is a crucial time and if we show patience, we can win the battle". "I am proud of the doctors and all their colleagues. I salute them," he said.

The problems of the state increased manifold with the migrants walking by the road.

"There is a lockdown but people are anxious, the district borders are sealed, the state borders are sealed.... but people have moved out to go to their home states...stay wherever you are," he said, adding that people should stay indoors.

"Don't worry.... stay indoors, even if you have moved, stay wherever you are," he said, adding that the government will organise food and shelter.

Similarly, he also asked natives of Maharashtra, currently in other states, not to move. "If there are any problems, call my office, we will sort out," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's flagship Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme was widened.

"Thalis will be served at various places between 11 am and 3 pm. One lakh thalis have been planned to be served daily. Besides, the price has been reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.