Two Jaish-e-Mohammad associates held in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces on Monday nabbed two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on an input about delivery of a consignment of weapons in Pulwama, a special team of the police and the Army was deployed at different locations in the district, a police official said.

He said two suspects on a two-wheeler were stopped at Naina Batpora in the Litter area.

They were nabbed and a cache of weapons -- 25 hand grenades, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 230 pistol rounds, 10 AK rifle magazines and 300 AK rounds -- were seized from their possession, the official said.

While one of the arrested was a major identified as Showkat Ahmed Digoo, another was a juvenile, he said. The juvenile was Digoo’s cousin.

During questioning, Digoo disclosed that he was in contact with an OGW, Firdous Ahmed Bhat, who is presently lodged in central jail Rajouri, the official said.

“The suspect (Digoo) was working for the JeM outfit and this huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered was for further distribution and to carry out attacks on police and security forces,” he said.