Two Jaish-e-Mohammad associates held in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces on Monday nabbed two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Acting on an input about delivery of a consignment of weapons in Pulwama, a special team of the police and the Army was deployed at different locations in the district, a police official said.
Also Read | SC verdict on J&K delimitation immaterial: Mehbooba
He said two suspects on a two-wheeler were stopped at Naina Batpora in the Litter area.
They were nabbed and a cache of weapons -- 25 hand grenades, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 230 pistol rounds, 10 AK rifle magazines and 300 AK rounds -- were seized from their possession, the official said.
While one of the arrested was a major identified as Showkat Ahmed Digoo, another was a juvenile, he said. The juvenile was Digoo’s cousin.
During questioning, Digoo disclosed that he was in contact with an OGW, Firdous Ahmed Bhat, who is presently lodged in central jail Rajouri, the official said.
“The suspect (Digoo) was working for the JeM outfit and this huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered was for further distribution and to carry out attacks on police and security forces,” he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026
UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics
Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US