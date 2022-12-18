UP man threatens to kill women in video, arrested

UP man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur ,
  • Dec 18 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 14:58 ist

A man has been arrested here after a video of him surfaced on the internet in which he was seen issuing death threats to women and making indecent gestures, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night. 

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, "We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area." 

"The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats. He often use to roam around carrying some weapon like a knife or a rod."

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

Hunting for golden dust

Hunting for golden dust

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

A taste of Nepal

A taste of Nepal

Argentina fans believe Messi's day has come

Argentina fans believe Messi's day has come

DH Toon | Priorities

DH Toon | Priorities

 