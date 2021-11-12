UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav rules out alliance with AIMIM

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would welcome any party that wants to defeat the BJP but the AIMIM will not be a partner.

This is the first time that Akhilesh Yadav has firmly ruled out any alliance with the AIMIM.

His stand has already driven fissures in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha floated by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The AIMIM was an important constituent of the Morcha but after Rajbhar announced his pact with the SP at a rally in Mau on October 27, an uneasy calm has been prevailing among other Morcha members.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not made any statant on his relationship with the Morcha and Rajbhar too, has been maintaining a studied silence on the issue.

When contacted, an SBSP leader said: "What is there to comment on the issue. Those who have to understand the situation, will understand."

The AIMIM leaders in Uttar Pradesh said: "We are waiting and watching the situation. In any case, we are capable of contesting on our own."

