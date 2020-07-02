UP: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail

Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 02 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 13:22 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Photo

Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of Rs 25,000 each.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The foreigners, 10 from Indonesia and seven from Thailand, were arrested in March under various sections, including the Passport Act, the Foreigners' Act and the Epidemic Act.

They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tablighi Jamaat
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indonesia
Thailand

What's Brewing

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

DH Podcast | The Lead: Eyes wide open for OTT

DH Podcast | The Lead: Eyes wide open for OTT

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 