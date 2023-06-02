Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in head-on collision between car, bike in Bahraich

Two people were killed and another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Nanpara-Rupaidiha Highway here, police said on Friday.

Soon after the collision, the vehicle and the motorcycle caught fire leading to a traffic jam, they said.

Three friends Shivam (25), Satyam (24) and Pankaj (26) of Bakshipura locality were going to Rupaidha on the motorcycle when the accident occurred near Hada Bashari village, police said.

A police officer said Shivam and Satyam died on the spot while Pankaj was seriously injured and taken to the district hospital.

Efforts are on to trace the driver of the car, police said.