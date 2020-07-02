Uttar Pradesh police make children fish out dead body from canal

A day after an Uttar Pradesh police inspector was sacked for making an obscene gesture to women, three policemen were suspended after they allegedly made kids fish out a dead body from a canal in the state's Bulandshahar district, about 500 kilometres from here.

The matter came to light, when a video showing the kids trying to push the dead body toward the bank of the canal with sticks and ropes, went viral on social media.

According to sources, the cops had reached the Gang Nahar canal on getting information that a dead body was seen floating in the water.

The cops roped in five children, who were playing nearby, and asked them to bring the dead body ashore. The kids were also promised some money for the work.

In the video, the children were seen trying to fish out the body with sticks and ropes as the cops stood there watching.

As the video went viral, senior district police officials swung into action and suspended three policemen, including a sub-inspector and ordered a probe into the matter.

"It is a shameful act...it has shown the police in a bad light...it affects our image," a senior police official said in Bulandshahar on Thursday.

The incident comes close on the heels of the dismissal of an SHO for making vulgar gestures before two women complainants inside Bhatni police station in UP's Deoria district.