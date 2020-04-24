UP reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 1600

Uttar Pradesh reports 94 fresh coronavirus cases, tally crosses 1600

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 24 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 22:07 ist

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,604 on Friday, with 94 fresh cases being reported in a day, a health department official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

As many as 206 people have been discharged after treatment and the death count in the state stands at 24, Prasad said.

The fresh cases have been reported from 13 districts, he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

As many as 80 of the 94 fresh cases have been reported from five districts, he said, adding that majority of cases are from the hotspot areas in the state.

“The strategy of containment in the hotspot areas during the lockdown appears to be having a good impact and if it continues in this manner, it would help in checking the disease effectively," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 