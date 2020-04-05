Uttar Pradesh reports third coronavirus death; tally mounts to 276

Uttar Pradesh reported third death from coronavirus on Sunday, while the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 276 in the state.

According to the official sources here, a 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for the virus infection two days back, died at a hospital in Varanasi on Sunday. The man had some underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, the surge in the coronavirus positive cases continued for the third consecutive day in the state with as many as 48 people testing positive for the infection.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avaneesh Awasthi told reporters here that 1499 Tablighi Jamaat members, many of whom had taken part in the recent religious event in Delhi, had so far been identified in the state.

''1,205 Jamaat members have been quarantined....138 of them have so far been found to be coronavirus positive,'' he said adding that FIRs had been registered against 295 Jamaat members, who were from foreign countries.

Awasthi said that over 5.50 lakh people had been put under home quarantine in the state.