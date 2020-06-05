Uttarakhand: Woman IPS officers targeted with abusive, obscene content on Twitter; FIR lodged

Some woman police officers posted at a premier training institute for bureaucrats in Mussoorie have been targeted with abusive and obscene content on Twitter prompting the authorities to approach the local police, officials said on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged by the police based on a complaint by the administration of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and the investigation is underway, they said.

“Today some lady IPS officers have been targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content by certain twitter accounts. The academy strongly condemns this malicious and derogatory tweet and has lodged an FIR with Uttrakhand Police in this regard,” the LBSNAA had said in a tweet on Thursday.

The news has evoked sharp reactions from the associations of Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, demanding expeditious investigation into it to bring the culprits to book.

Besides them, all cadre officers of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) have also demanded strict action against such “perverted minds”.

"We all CAPFs officers condemn abusive posts and comments against lady IPS officer & demand strong legal action be taken against such perverted minds. Shame on such person," they said on twitter.

“We strongly condemn the abusive & derogatory remarks on Twitter regarding lady IPS officers. We believe the concerned police agencies will do thorough investigation to expeditiously bring culprits to book. We solemnly resolve to protect the dignity of lady officers,” the IPS (central) association tweeted.

The IAS (central) association has asked Twitter to remove such posts and handles from its platform.

“We agree and condemn abusive posts and comments against #IPS officers and demand strong action be taken against such perverted minds. We have reported such handles and request @TwitterIndia to remove such posts and handles,” it tweeted

The IFS officers association also strongly condemned the abusive and derogatory remarks on social media against woman IPS officers. “Strong action must be taken against these cowards,” it said.

Some senior IPS officers have also come in support of their colleagues in the matter.

“Each and every human deserves respect. Women especially because they are still considered second class citizens. We lady officers are on target because we stand for a cause and they can’t digest it. Thanks fr support Smiling face with smiling eyes we will be more strong now,” tweeted IPS officer Aslam Khan.

Khan, a 2007 batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, has hinted that the alleged inter-service rivalry between some IPS and paramilitary officers could be behind the online attack.

The central armed police service officers were last year granted organized Group A service status to help them get pay and promotion parity with their counterparts in the Indian Police Service.

“It all started from here and when they could not do much they started doing character assassination of lady IPS officers. Is it not the easiest thing?” she said in a pinned tweet in a mix of Hindi and English along with a graphic showing animated characters representing paramilitary forces Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and "illegal" IPS association.