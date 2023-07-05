Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Railway authority issued a warning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2023, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 19:48 ist
Screengrab taken from a video tweeted by @pankaju17

A video of a group of 'kanwariyas' dancing inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media, forcing the rail authority to issue a warning.

In the short clip, kanwariyas, all clad in traditional saffron dress, can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Several videos made inside the Delhi Metro or its premises that turned up on social media in the last several months have led to controversies and attracted authorities' attention.

"We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro," the DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday on the latest video that garnered considerable traction on social media sites.

Also Read | Now, you can carry two sealed alcohol bottles in Delhi Metro

"All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn't cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC's flying squads regularly travel all across the network to detect such activity," the transporter said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Metro
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Earth keeps breaking temp records due to global warming

Earth keeps breaking temp records due to global warming

 