With 367 new infections, Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus cases cross 9,000 mark; death toll at 245

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 9,000 mark in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 367 fresh infections being reported in last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 15 to 245.

The total number of COVID-19 cases went up to 9,237, principal secretary of health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of those recovered and discharged from hospitals stood at 5,439, while 245 people died due to the virus, Prasad said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The number of active cases was 3,553.

He said the tracking of migrant labourers returning to the state has been continuing with the help of ASHA workers who have till now tracked over 12 lakh such people.

Prasad appealed to the aged, pregnant women and those having morbidity to maintain utmost care and adopt all necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from infection.