Yet another rape victim set ablaze by accused in UP

Within days of a rape survivor being burned to death in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, yet another rape victim was set ablaze allegedly by the accused in Fatehpur district, about 150 kilometres from here, on Saturday.

The victim, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Kanpur after her condition deteriorated, sources said.

The victim, in her statement, accused one Mewa Lal, who lived in her neighbourhood, of setting her ablaze after sexually assaulting her while she was alone in her house.

She said that the accused poured kerosene oil on her and then set her ablaze after she threatened to go to the police.

Her parents also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard, sources said adding that the accused had been absconding and raids were being conducted to nab him.

Senior police officials, who rushed to the spot, however, said that there was a possibility that the girl had been having an affair with the accused and that she might have set herself ablaze in a bid to commit suicide.

A senior police official said in Fatehpur that a panchayat, which was convened to discuss their affair, had directed both of them not to meet each other.

The accused was also related to the girl, the official claimed.

''We have registered a case on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father and are investigating the matter,'' he said.

Barely a few days back, a rape survivor was burned to death by five people, who also included the two, who had raped her, in Unnao district.