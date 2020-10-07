Nothing 'suspicious' in Rajput's finances that hints at Rhea's involvement: Report

A forensic audit of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not found anything "suspicious" to imply that Rhea Chakraborty may have pushed the late actor towards suicide for financial benefits, The Indian Express reported, citing agency sources.

The AIIMS report, which declared Rajput's death a "case of suicide", also went hand-in-hand with CBI's own findings after careful reconstruction of the incident.

The CBI investigation found that of the over Rs 70 crore transactions from Rajput's bank accounts only Rs 55 lakh was associated with Rhea Chakraborty. Most of this expenditure included travel, gifts, and the spa, the report said.

The agency is now focusing on other concerns which may have led to Sushant taking his own life, including any role played by Chakraborty, the alleged nepotism in Bollywood, drug abuse and his own mental health issues.

“Chakraborty continues to be under scanner for abetment to suicide. But it is true CBI hasn’t yet found any motive for abetment. There was a forensic audit done of Rajput’s account. There is nothing concrete in the audit report to suggest that Chakraborty siphoned off funds and this led to the actor’s suicide. The expenses incurred by Rajput on her are comparatively small and can easily be explained as expenses on a friend. However, there are many angles to the suicide and our investigation is still on,” an official familiar with the matter said.

However, the late actor's father K K Singh, in an FIR registered with the Bihar police, alleged that Rs 15 crore had been siphoned off Sushant's accounts and blamed Chakraborty for using the actor's money.

But the CBI investigation confirms the AIIMS report and continues to reiterate that Rajput died by suicide. "“The crime scene recreation fit with the idea of suicide. There was no evidence of forced entry, no signs of struggle (during a scuffle) on the body and initial forensic reports did not suggest poisoning or sedation. The circumstances pointed towards suicide. But to be doubly sure, the matter was referred to a panel of doctors from AIIMS, which has now come to the same conclusion,” an official source told the publication.

Rajput's expenses, the report said, included buying cars, bikes, and property. His expenses were also largely accounted for paying salaries for staff, PR agencies and taxes. The investigation agency is considering other reasons behind the incident, including professional rivalry and drug abuse. “We are also looking at drug consumption and the impact it may or may not have had on the actor’s mental health. Whether the consumption was voluntary or part of a design as alleged by the actor’s family is still under investigation,” the official said.

