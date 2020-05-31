NTA extends last date of submitting forms for various exams

The National Testing Agency on Sunday further extended the deadline for submission of applications for various examinations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination.

The last date to apply for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission test 2020 for Ph.D. and OPENMAT(MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020, has been further extended till June 15, 2020, the NTA said in a statement.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Students can also apply for the UGC-National Eligibility Test June 2020 and Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 till June 15, 2020, the NTA said.

“In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, I have advised NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of online application forms,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

The agency said that the submission of online application forms shall be accepted up to 5 pm, and submission of fee up to 11:50 pm on the last date for the registration of the above-mentioned exams.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of examination will be displayed separately on the specific examination website and the NTA website.

This is the fourth time that the NTA has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for these examinations.

Earlier on March 30, the National Testing Agency extended the last date to April 30. However, with nationwide COVID-19 lockdown being extended to May 3 by the Union government, the agency had decided to re-push the deadline to May 15. It was further extended to May 31.