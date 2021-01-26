One farmer dies in violence at Delhi's ITO

One farmer dies in violence at Delhi's ITO during tractor rally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 15:54 ist
Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade', on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

One farmer died in violence at Delhi's ITO during the tractor rally on Republic Day. Agitating farmers are protesting with his body draped in tricolour.

Police and the agitating farmers had a violent clash after the cops reportedly tried to stop their entry into the routes that were not part of the tractor rally.

A group of farmers who refused to follow the pre-decided routes, reached the ITO area in central Delhi. Police put barricades, used tear gas and lathi-charged farmers to stop them near Delhi Police headquarters to prevent them from moving towards Tilak Bridge.

More details awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
farmers
Delhi
Farmers protests
Republic Day 2021

What's Brewing

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 