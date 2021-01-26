One farmer dies in violence at Delhi's ITO during tractor rally

One farmer died in violence at Delhi's ITO during the tractor rally on Republic Day. Agitating farmers are protesting with his body draped in tricolour.

Police and the agitating farmers had a violent clash after the cops reportedly tried to stop their entry into the routes that were not part of the tractor rally.

A group of farmers who refused to follow the pre-decided routes, reached the ITO area in central Delhi. Police put barricades, used tear gas and lathi-charged farmers to stop them near Delhi Police headquarters to prevent them from moving towards Tilak Bridge.

More details awaited.