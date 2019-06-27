Oppn accuses min of involvement in Rs 342 cr land scam

Opposition MLAs on Thursday staged a protest, accusing Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil of involvement in a "Rs 342 crore scam" pertaining to two land deals in Pune district.

The legislators, including Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Vijay Wadettivar and NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad, shouted slogans against the minister in the legislature premises and sought his resignation.

"A detailed probe must be carried out into the matter," Jayant Patil told reporters.

The NCP state unit president accused the minister of ensuring benefits to private developers in deals of two plots in Pune and thereby, involvement in the "Rs 342 crore scam".

He said on Wednesday that the state exchequer faced financial losses because of these land deals.

According to the NCP leader, a devasthan land in Haveli taluka of Pune was illegally transferred without any "nazrana" (premium fee) being levied.

"When an appeal was made to the minister, he used his quasi-judicial powers and cleared the transaction without recovering the premium," he said.

In the second case, he accused the minister of favouring a builder over a land at Balewadi in Pune.

The NCP leader alleged that a land reserved for a playground was usurped by Shivpriya Realtors.

"But, the minister favoured the builder," he charged, seeking his resignation.

However, the minister refuted the allegations.

He said as per the 1885 land records, the land was not mentioned as devasthan land (inam land) and hence, no premium fees were required to be paid.

In case of Balewadi land, there was no decision, but only the land evaluation officer was replaced, the minister said.