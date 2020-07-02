Plea before Delhi court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for Covid-19

An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has found a cure for Covid-19.

The application, filed by advocate Tushar Anand, claimed that Ramdev and other persons “only had permission to make/produce an immunity booster and they are falsely representing/making a false claim in the media that they have found a cure for Covid-19.”

“The accused persons are taking undue advantage of media and have made a false representation to the people who will buy the product since, the above said accused persons are claiming it to cure the said the deadly coronavirus.

“By virtue of this the accused persons in a pre-planned hatched conspiracy with mala fide intentions to cause wrongful loss to the public at large by making such misrepresentations and with the intention to cause wrongful gain to themselves and also producing a product for which they never claimed/received a license by the concerned authorities,” the plea said.

The application is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

It has sought lodging of the FIR under various sections including 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous), 420 (cheating) and 504 (intentionally insults with intent to provoke break of public peace).