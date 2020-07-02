Plea in court seeking FIR against Ramdev

Plea before Delhi court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 20:15 ist

 An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has found a cure for Covid-19.

The application, filed by advocate Tushar Anand, claimed that Ramdev and other persons “only had permission to make/produce an immunity booster and they are falsely representing/making a false claim in the media that they have found a cure for Covid-19.”

“The accused persons are taking undue advantage of media and have made a false representation to the people who will buy the product since, the above said accused persons are claiming it to cure the said the deadly coronavirus.

“By virtue of this the accused persons in a pre-planned hatched conspiracy with mala fide intentions to cause wrongful loss to the public at large by making such misrepresentations and with the intention to cause wrongful gain to themselves and also producing a product for which they never claimed/received a license by the concerned authorities,” the plea said.

The application is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

It has sought lodging of the FIR under various sections including 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous), 420 (cheating) and 504 (intentionally insults with intent to provoke break of public peace).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi court
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Patanjali
Baba Ramdev

What's Brewing

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 