PM hails saint-cum-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 14:25 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the contributions of Sree Narayana Guru, a saint-cum-social reformer from Kerala, in the fight against caste discrimination that prevailed in Indian society and said he refined the religion and changed it according to the times.

If people follow Sree Narayana Guru's teachings and message of 'one caste, one religion, and one God', then no force in the world would be able to divide the country, Modi observed.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the guru's message showed the way towards an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. He was speaking at a ceremony organised in Delhi by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya.

Modi recalled that the guru campaigned against social evils and made India aware of its reality. He fought against the discrimination going on in the name of casteism, the PM said in his speech at the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sree Narayana Guru
Atmanirbhar Bharat

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 