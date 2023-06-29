PM Modi greets nation on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Also read | Don't share pics of slaughtered animals on social media on Eid: Jamiat's advisory to Muslims

Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.