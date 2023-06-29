PM Modi greets nation on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.
"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023
The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.
