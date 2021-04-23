Covid-19: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states over Covid-19 situation

The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 13:31 ist
Photo credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of Covid-19 cases.

The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are among those who attended the meeting.

Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.

