PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states over Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of Covid-19 cases.
The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.
Read | Escort oxygen cylinders with Army vehicles: Kejriwal at PM-CM meet
Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are among those who attended the meeting.
Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.
What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?
Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles
Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards
Discarding this mask? A plant will grow
A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again
Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks
DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet