PM Modi lauds Zydus Cadila team for its work on Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the Zydus Cadila's team for the efforts taken to develop an indigenous DNA-based vaccine to tackle Covid-19.

He said that the government of India was actively working with them to support them on this journey.

"Visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Govt of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," said PM Modi in a tweet.

PM Modi on Saturday began a three-city visit to review Covid-19 vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad.

Wearing a PPE kit, Modi reviewed the vaccine development process at the Zydus Cadila research centre in Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad.

After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport from Delhi shortly after 9 am, Modi flew to the Zydus Cadila plant and held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company, an official said.

Modi spent over an hour at the plant before leaving for the airport, from where he flew to Hyderabad.

Zydus Cadila announced that the Phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D has been completed and it has commenced the Phase-II clinical trials from August.