PM Modi repeals three controversial farm laws

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday repealed the three controversial farm laws.

"Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi apologised that the Centre couldn't convince farmers about benefits of the farm laws.

“The Parliament session beginning this month, we will complete the process of repealing the three farm laws,” he said.

He highlighted that his government has been committed to the welfare of farmers.

"The government has worked for the benefit of small farmers, who do not have more than 2 hectares of land to their name," Modi said as he listed various schemes launched by the BJP government over the past few years to help double farmers' income.

PM Modi said that his government changed old rules to make sure the farmers get the right compensation in extreme situations. "Over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of compensation has been dispensed to small farmers. They have also been given health and insurance benefits. We also transferred Rs 1.62 lakh crore directly to their bank accounts," the prime minister said.

The prime minister extended his greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. "It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of one and a half years," PM Modi said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: