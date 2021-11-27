PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19, vax drive today

PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19, vaccination drive today

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 27 2021, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 10:09 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials on Saturday, official sources said.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

"The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to Covid-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today," a source said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 