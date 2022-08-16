PM Modi extends greetings on Parsi New Year

PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Parsi New Year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 11:30 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the Parsi New Year.

"Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity and good health. Navroz Mubarak!" Modi tweeted. 

Narendra Modi
India News

