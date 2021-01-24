PM Narendra Modi interacts with Bengali actors over tea

  • Jan 24 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 00:59 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Credit: PIB/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several Bengali actors at a tea session after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday.

Modi interacted with actors Rudranil Ghosh, Indrani Halder and Prosenjit Chatterjee after the light and sound show on Netaji's life, industry sources said.

Ghosh, who took a selfie with the prime minister, later said, "I like his style, his personality. As we interacted, I requested him for a selfie and he obliged. It is a matter of pride to take a selfie with our PM or for that matter with our CM. No political meaning should be read into it."

Modi was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh among others at the tea session. The prime minister later left for New Delhi.

