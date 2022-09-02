Port capacity doubled in India in 8 years: PM Modi

Port capacity doubled in India in 8 years: PM Modi

He also said he is happy that the 'double engine' government in Karnataka is working to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 16:55 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that port capacity in the country has doubled in the last eight years and stressed that infrastructure growth is key for development of a modern India.

Speaking at the launch of various development initiatives at a public meeting here, he said for a developed India, the manufacturing sector and 'Make in India' need to be expanded.

Also Read: In mega infra push, PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru

Modi spoke about the government's focus on infrastructure development.

The PM also said he is happy that the "double engine" government in Karnataka is working to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace.

At the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore through a 'remote control'.

These included a project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

He also laid the foundation of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

Also Read: 10 facts about India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

The Prime Minister inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited -- BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant -- worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

The sea water desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, according to an official statement.

Having a capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD), the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes, the statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Ports

What's Brewing

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 