Pranab Mukherjee walks out of life before his 'Presidential Years' hit stands

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was all set to publish the fourth volume of his autobiography on his Presidential years this December and was giving final touches to the book when he fell ill earlier this month and breathed his last on Monday.

The 'Presidential Years' is to hit stands this December and the publishers Rupa Publications said they are likely to launch the book on his birthday in December. Sources said the book was complete and Mukherjee was giving a final reading before sending it to printing.

The plans were to release it around December 11, as the three previous volumes were launched.

The publisher promises that the fourth volume, like the earlier ones, will give readers a bird’s eye view of the functioning of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It will also give the "inside story" of the issues that hit the headlines between 2012 and 2017 when Mukherjee was the President.

Mukherjee's views on the controversial imposition of President's Rule in Arunachal Pradesh, demonetisation and surgical strikes and his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fourth volume is also likely to see the former President delving on the functioning of legislature, executive and judiciary.

The first volume of his autobiography -- The Dramatic Years: The Indira Gandhi Years -- focussed on his relationship with the former Prime President, the Emergency years and Congress losing power.

The Turbulent Years: 1980-1996 -- the second volume -- recorded the events, including the return of Congress to power, Indira's assassination, his falling out with Rajiv Gandhi, return to Congress after forming own party and the Narasimha Rao years.

In the third volume -- The Coalition Years: 1996-2012, Mukherjee dealt with the United Front days, the ousting of Sitaram Kesri as Congress president, Sonia Gandhi's leadership and UPA years till 2012 July when he was chosen as the President.