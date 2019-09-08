Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over economic crisis

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2019, 16:29pm ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2019, 16:38pm ist
Priyanka Gandhi's attack came as the Modi government completed 100 days in office in its second term. PTI file photo

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the Modi government is mum after "ruining the economy" and alleged that it is trying to hide the grim situation in the country.

Her attack came as the Modi government completed 100 days in office in its second term.

"The government is mum after ruining the economy. The companies are in danger, while trade is in doldrums," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Through drama, deceit, lies, and propaganda, they are trying to hide the country's grim situation," she said, using the hashtag '100DaysNoVikas' (100 days, no development). 

