Puducherry: Lt Governor, CM condole Jaitley's death

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In her message of condolence, Bedi said, "It is really very sad to lose another luminary after Sushma Swaraj, former External Affairs Minister, in such quick succession."

She said Jaitley was "an outstanding legal luminary of the country and a strong trouble-shooter."

She paid her "homage and gratitude to him for all the support he had extended to me."

Narayanasamy said in his message that "Arun Jaitley was a seasoned politician, effective parliamentarian and a humane personality."

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Jaitely's family and said his death "is a great loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Narayanasamy, who was a former Central Minister, recalled his association with the late leader in Parliament and also at the meetings of the Goods and Services Tax Council.

Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Puducherry P Kannan, president of Puducherry state unit of the BJP V Saminathan, MLA, and a host of leaders were among those who expressed grief over Jaitley's death. They recalled his contributions in multi-faceted capacities towards nation-building work.